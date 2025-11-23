Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.25 Million in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 126.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 30.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $101.92 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

