Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Upstart by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 17.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $2,705,438.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,227.02. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $99,593.19. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,016.01. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 49,630 shares of company stock worth $3,252,319 in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPST opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.60 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $96.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.94 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upstart from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

