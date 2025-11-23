Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Zeta Global by 963.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

NYSE ZETA opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

