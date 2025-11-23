10,768 Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. $BLFS Acquired by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLFS. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 353.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $26.53 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -221.06 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Joydeep Goswami sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $48,297.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,144.14. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Duross sold 1,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,687 shares in the company, valued at $641,862. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 913,742 shares of company stock valued at $25,696,551 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

