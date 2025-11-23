Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Cintas Stock Up 1.4%

Cintas stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

