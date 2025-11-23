Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires Shares of 927 Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.3% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.82.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.67 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.82 and its 200 day moving average is $201.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. This trade represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.