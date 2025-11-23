Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 367 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 33.2% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Boeing by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 187,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,016,000 after acquiring an additional 35,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Vertical Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.44) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

