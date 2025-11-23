Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 3,131 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 174.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,283 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $235,592,000 after buying an additional 917,192 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 497.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $147,061,000 after buying an additional 725,797 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $399,284,000 after acquiring an additional 398,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,201,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,555,424,000 after acquiring an additional 394,147 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson set a $294.00 price target on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.31.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $247.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $279.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,489.90. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

