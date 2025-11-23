Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 589 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,602.4% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 3,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,933,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,466,472,000 after purchasing an additional 308,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,539,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $567.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $589.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

