JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) versus QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Critical Comparison

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of QVC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of QVC Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

JD.com has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QVC Group has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 2.46% 10.99% 4.80% QVC Group -37.71% N/A -13.21%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares JD.com and QVC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JD.com and QVC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 1 4 10 2 2.76 QVC Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

JD.com presently has a consensus price target of $40.43, indicating a potential upside of 39.75%. Given JD.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe JD.com is more favorable than QVC Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JD.com and QVC Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $158.76 billion 0.26 $5.67 billion $2.94 9.84 QVC Group $9.50 billion 0.01 -$1.29 billion ($460.35) -0.02

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than QVC Group. QVC Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JD.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JD.com beats QVC Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; offers asset management services and integrated service platform; leasing of storage facilities and related management services; and engages in online retail business. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions; and technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About QVC Group

(Get Free Report)

QVC Group, Inc. engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications. The QVC International segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in several foreign countries, primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through its international websites and mobile applications. The CBI segment consists of a portfolio of aspirational home and apparel brands in the U.S. that sell merchandise through brick-and-mortar retail locations as well as via the Internet through their websites. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

