Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,529 U.S. Bancorp $USB

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 458,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after acquiring an additional 292,100 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 799,368 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:USB opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.