Rock Creek Group LP Acquires New Position in Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) $TWN

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.09% of Taiwan Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Fund by 22.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth $830,000. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Taiwan Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Fund Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TWN stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06.

About Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

