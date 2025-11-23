Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 1,348 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,543,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $342,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after acquiring an additional 893,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,482,000 after acquiring an additional 706,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,473,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,737,000 after acquiring an additional 613,124 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.5%

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

