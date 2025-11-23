Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.8% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

