SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 198.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 203.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $295.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.66.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,650 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $472,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,172.50. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $1,866,746.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,440. This trade represents a 37.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 85,799 shares of company stock worth $24,911,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.87.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

