JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,651.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,616,959 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.94% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $728,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 32,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,480.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 156,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 146,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,495.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,598,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,456.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 282,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,473,000 after purchasing an additional 263,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.4%

ORLY stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.