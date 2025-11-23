Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,162,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.70% of Altria Group worth $3,644,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 276,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,173,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,456,000 after buying an additional 108,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

MO stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

