Soundwatch Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 358,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,679,000. Ross Stores comprises approximately 0.2% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 24.8% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $174.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. This trade represents a 20.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

