Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN is Soundwatch Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 174,339.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972,491 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.8% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $617,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after buying an additional 1,426,360 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

