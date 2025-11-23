RBO & Co. LLC Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 2.0% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Diageo by 1,544.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 396,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 372,555 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,050,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,217,000 after buying an additional 165,839 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 309,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,187,000 after acquiring an additional 141,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Diageo Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $132.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

