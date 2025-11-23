Quantum Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $33,389,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vertiv by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after buying an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vertiv by 449.9% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 130.2% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $2,790,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 139,298 shares of company stock worth $17,770,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $159.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price target on shares of Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

