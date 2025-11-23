Soundwatch Capital LLC Invests $371,000 in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 159,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97,197 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.97. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

