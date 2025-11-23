eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,319,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 44.2% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 19,180 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 922,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $68,686,000 after acquiring an additional 139,742 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,410,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,041,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $2,878,769.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,367.48. The trade was a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 1.0%

EBAY opened at $80.84 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

