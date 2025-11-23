Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $789,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF $FTXN

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.67% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 93,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 43,367 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

