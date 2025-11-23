Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 66,242 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $174,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,758,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,693,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,272,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,841,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,922,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,292,000 after buying an additional 492,563 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,006,000 after buying an additional 1,151,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after buying an additional 145,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $134.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average is $151.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $228.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

