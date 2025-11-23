Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXT. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Crane NXT by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 9,087.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 14.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Crane NXT Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.37. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

