Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,208,000 after buying an additional 63,448 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.4% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,806,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,784,000 after acquiring an additional 184,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,343,000 after acquiring an additional 350,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 54,584 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Up 4.4%

WHR opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $135.49. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.68. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Whirlpool from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.43.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

