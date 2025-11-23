Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $250,000 Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 241,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average is $88.17. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $101.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.0141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

