1,353 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Bought by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after buying an additional 3,353,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after acquiring an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.26.

Oracle Trading Down 5.8%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $198.54 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

