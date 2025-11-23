Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

