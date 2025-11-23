Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 737.7% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

