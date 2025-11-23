Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Has $11.40 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up approximately 6.4% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. owned approximately 0.07% of Watsco worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 62.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $54,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,977 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $41,218,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 81.8% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 4.0%

Watsco stock opened at $336.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.05 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.55 and its 200-day moving average is $417.04.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.