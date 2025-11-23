Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,011 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 13.2% of Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $49,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $199.06 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $159.99 and a 52 week high of $205.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

