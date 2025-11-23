Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Reduces Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Linde makes up 3.6% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Linde by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Linde Stock Performance
Shares of LIN opened at $412.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Linde PLC has a one year low of $406.42 and a one year high of $486.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.88 and a 200 day moving average of $461.19.
Linde Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.
Linde Company Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
