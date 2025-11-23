Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Sells 989 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.6% of Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 188,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,214,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SCZ opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

