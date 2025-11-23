Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,237 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISV. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14,070.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 395,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 392,837 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 145,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $35.13 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

