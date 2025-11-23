Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 18,831 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,831 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $82.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

