Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $317,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $725.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $735.59. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $656.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

