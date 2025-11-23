Quantum Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after buying an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

