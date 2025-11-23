Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,387,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,906 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Monster Beverage worth $274,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,191,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. The trade was a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $73.07. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

