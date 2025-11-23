Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 42,852 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,852 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth $753,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in StepStone Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in StepStone Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ STEP opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.31. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $282.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is -14.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Y. Park sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,985.20. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 70,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $4,323,509.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,896.46. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 171,806 shares of company stock worth $10,677,614 in the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

