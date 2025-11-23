Quantum Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Atomera Incorporated $ATOM

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,211 shares during the period. Atomera accounts for 0.8% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 1.55% of Atomera worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 356,579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atomera by 11.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 139,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atomera by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,305 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera Price Performance

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative net margin of 15,555.37% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atomera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atomera has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atomera

Atomera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.