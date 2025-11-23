Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $2,777,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 246.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chemed by 47.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CHE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total value of $69,508.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,135.83. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total value of $1,383,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,373,752.16. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $441.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.55. Chemed Corporation has a 1 year low of $408.42 and a 1 year high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

