Rock Creek Group LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Amentum were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Amentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the first quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 1,517.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amentum by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Price Performance

AMTM opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.23. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amentum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

