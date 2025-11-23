75,000 Shares in Five9, Inc. $FIVN Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Five9 makes up approximately 0.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.10% of Five9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 11,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,860 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $280,948.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,499.05. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $76,748.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,343.70. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 53,738 shares of company stock worth $1,380,677 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Five9 from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.19.

Five9 stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 210.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

