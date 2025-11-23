Rock Creek Group LP Invests $990,000 in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,404,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,056,000 after buying an additional 174,967 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 14.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,305,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,914,000 after acquiring an additional 167,757 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 21.8% during the first quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,269,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,883,000 after acquiring an additional 226,944 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 50.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after acquiring an additional 198,873 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 159.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 575,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 354,101 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SharkNinja from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

SharkNinja Stock Up 2.8%

SN stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $128.51.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. SharkNinja had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.