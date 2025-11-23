Rock Creek Group LP Takes $2.41 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.