11,347 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 1,320,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 275,996 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,792,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 305,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 124,070 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

