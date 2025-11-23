Rock Creek Group LP Acquires 180,316 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,316 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.19.
About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
