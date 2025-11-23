1,010 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Acquired by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,562 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $85,075,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 591,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 521,283 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38,589.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 451,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,444,000 after buying an additional 450,723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,256,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,317,000 after buying an additional 389,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,656.37. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $178.00 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

